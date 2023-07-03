Drogheda litter initiative beginning to see positive results

Town climbed 12 spaces in IBAL litter survey

In a report twelve months ago by An Taisce for the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) Anti-Litter League, the survey results published placed Drogheda 39th out of 40 towns / cities surveyed. Seriously littered.

Drogheda Tidy Towns, Drogheda & District Chamber, Love Drogheda Business Improvement District (BID) and Cllr. Michelle Hall, in collaboration with Louth County Council, are pleased to announce a significant improvement to this score having worked together on a new initiative called #LookingGoodDrogheda since last summer.

Drogheda is now ranked 27th out of 40, ‘Clean to European norms’, and the #LookingGoodDrogheda team are more committed now than ever to keep climbing.

“The jump from heavily littered to clean to European norms is the most substantial jump of any town nationally and that it is a great boost for Drogheda as highlighted by IBAL on RTÉ radio today last week,” said Drogheda Tidy Towns Coordinator Kevin Callan.

"We in Tidy Towns have been working closely with all stakeholders, volunteers and Louth County Council and we are extremely grateful to all those doing their part to support the effort. We are also very fortunate to have the support of TUS volunteers who are also making a tremendous effort. Our message is clear, we need to keep going, keep improving our town’s appearance and together we have proven that it can be done.”

Cllr. Michelle Hall (Mayor of Drogheda 2022-23), a key member of the #LookingGoodDrogheda initiative added how delighted she is that the hard work of all parties has paid off.

"Staff and volunteers in Drogheda should give themselves a pat on the back and be even more determined to keep the good work up,” she added. “I will continue to support the efforts to keep Drogheda looking good!”

Robert Murray, representing Drogheda & District Chamber congratulated all stakeholders in achieving this important ranking for the town, and invited more businesses to get on board. “This should be the catalyst for any local business owners, not already engaged, to participate in the #LookingGoodDrogheda initiative now actively,” said Robert. “Reach out and sign up to the charter. Let’s keep climbing.

The group has collaboratively produced a charter for businesses and by signing up to the programme are committing to a series of tasks that collectively will contribute to improving the town’s appearance. From the regular cleaning of footpaths outside their premises and presenting their shop front in the best possible way, to ensuring good presentation of waste, businesses are also asked to post photos of their good work with the hashtag #LookingGoodDrogheda on social media. Each business has been given a litter pack containing gloves and litter pickers, donated by Louth County Council.

“We have a fantastic opportunity now to build on the great work carried out over the past year in particular. Let’s ensure we stay focussed.” added Declan Kierans of Love Drogheda BID.

Joan Martin, CEO Louth County Council, has been a very strong supporter of the initiative since inception,

“Louth County Council are delighted with the progress made in Drogheda. We do not intend to rest on our laurels and we will continue to work with the Tidy Towns Group on identified black spots to further improve standards”.

Any businesses in the Drogheda area interested in taking part in this new initiative are invited to directly contact Kevin Callan (Drogheda Tidy Towns), Robert Murray (Drogheda & District Chamber), Trevor Connolly / Declan Kierans (Love Drogheda BID), or Cllr. Michelle Hall.