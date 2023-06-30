Drogheda Lions Club install four new defibrillators around the town

Outgoing president of Drogheda Lions Club Marian Agrios with the Scholar's Hotel defib unit; one of four the Lions funded this year. Photo: Johnny Bambury

Four new life-saving defibrillators have been installed across Drogheda, thanks to a two-year fund-raising initiative by Drogheda Lions Club.

The devices, used to revive people who are having heart attacks, were put in place last week in locations that often see high footfall in the centre of the town. The defibrillators are up and running in Scholars Townhouse, The North Road Pharmacy, Gleeson’s Pub on West Street and outside Boyne Sports betting shop on the North Quays.

The staff in Scholars are already fully trained in their use and training is under way elsewhere.

“The need for defibrillator is great and we are delighted to have worked with East Meath Defibrillator Unit who sourced our 4 machines, registered them with the National Ambulance Service so in the case of an emergency the controller can give nearest defib location,” said Marian Agrios, President of Drogheda Lions and organiser of the fund-raising effort.

She explained that a lot of maintenance is required and there are weekly and monthly checks. “If they are used, the pads need to be replaced for the next person who may need it, the number for East Meath DU is inside the cover of the unit.

“We would urge all people, young and old, to please respect this life-saving equipment. We do have to thank Jim and his team from East Meath DU for their continued voluntary work alongside Eric Scurry from the community policing team are who working hard on training and increasing awareness.”

Defibrillators are used to revive someone from sudden cardiac arrest. Approximately 6,000-10,000 people have a heart attack each year with an exponential increase in the cases of heart attacks in young people under the age of 50, and in the under 30s, 16 people in every 100,000 will have a heart attack.

All the staff at Scholars have now been trained and staff at their other locations are in the process of getting trained.

"The management team at Scholars is delighted and very grateful to have installed a defibrillator which was commissioned by Drogheda Lions Club,” said Mark McGowan from Scholars Hotel & Restaurant. “Scholars Townhouse is a 24-hour business, and it is an invaluable asset to the local community of King Street and Sundays Gate to have trained staff available in case of a cardiac arrest.”

The East Meath Defibrillator Unit has worked tirelessy in recent years to ensure community defibrillators are installed in central locations across North Louth and East Meath.

The unit, under the leadership of Jim Shields, volunteer their time and energy to the project and the installation comes two years after Jim’s son suffered a cardiac arrest and was saved by a defibrillator.

The group also runs training workshops on a regular basis, training hundreds of people in the use of these public AED units.