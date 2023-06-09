Drogheda is inspiration for Louth poet Susan Connolly’s new book

Book launch Thursday June 15th in Barlow House

Louth poet Susan Connolly is launching a book of poems, visual poetry and drawings at a special evening reception in Barlow House, Droichead Arts Centre, Narrow West St. on Thursday 15th June at 7pm.

The book will be launched by author and Old Drogheda Society stalwart John McCullen, and all are welcome to enjoy the reception and music.

Music by Breifne and Michael Holohan, Mick O'Brien uilleann pipes (TG4 Gradam Cheoil winner, musician of the year 2023)

“Looking Across the River” is a book of visual poetry about growing up in Drogheda, Co. Louth. The book is in three sections, each with a different focus. The Landscape of 'The sun, moon and stars' is at Baltray and Mornington where the River Boyne flows into the sea. Connolly typed the lines of poetry on a Siverette typewriter.

The book is dedicated to the memory of Emily O'Reilly 1985-2020, Susan's niece and goddaughter

'Sunpath' is set 8km upriver from Drogheda at Brú na Bóinne, 'the bend of the Boyne', at the prehistoric passage-tombs of Knowth, Dowth and Newgrange. What were our ancestors saying in their art? No one will ever know. Connolly's is a personal interpretation.

The theme of 'Drogheda' is its shops and buildings, beginning with the Tholsel, pivotal at the very heart of Drogheda. Connolly has vivid memories of shopping with her mother as a child. Now and again they brought a broken toaster or a faulty radio to Fintan Murphy's electrical shop, first at his premises in James Street before it was demolished, then in Dyer Street before that too was demolished. Connolly collected her comic every Monday from McKeon's Newsagent in Narrow West Street. There were long queues outside the Abbey and the Gate cinemas for the Saturday matinée. The poems are a combination of image and handwriting. Handwriting is personal as a fingerprint.

With thanks to the Droichead Arts Centre, and the special publication price on the night is €25 or two books for €40.