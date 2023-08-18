Drogheda in focus with national photo award for local member

Drogheda Photographic Club member John Sheridan takes top award

Drogheda Photographic Club (DPC) is proud to announce and celebrate the exceptional achievement of its esteemed member John Sheridan, who placed highly at the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards.

His photograph titled "Wolfhound Master" has secured an impressive third-place position. His image stands as a testament to his exceptional talent and skill in capturing the essence of human and animal relationships.

The photograph is a captivating portrayal that not only highlights his technical mastery but also the depth of emotion and storytelling he effortlessly conveys through his lens.

"We are thrilled and immensely proud of John Sheridan's remarkable achievement at the International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards. His dedication to the art of photography and his ability to craft evocative narratives within a single frame are truly inspiring," said Gabriel O’Shaughnessy, Chairman of the Drogheda Photographic Club.

"John's success reflects not only his personal dedication but also the calibre of photographers within our club."

John’s accomplishment brings considerable recognition not only to his talent but also to the Drogheda Photographic Club itself, which consistently fosters an environment for photographers to excel, learn, and share their passion. The club stands as a thriving community where members can collaborate, learn from one another, and collectively elevate their craft.

The International Portrait Photographer of the Year Awards serve as a global platform that recognizes exceptional talent in portrait photography.

John Sheridan's achievement highlights his ability to capture genuine moments that resonate with viewers on a profound level. His photograph "Wolfhound Master" transcends the boundaries of a traditional portrait, offering viewers a glimpse into a captivating story that unfolds through the eyes of his lens.

The Drogheda Photographic Club extends its heartfelt congratulations to John Sheridan for his remarkable achievement and the recognition of his exceptional skills.

As the club continues to inspire and support local photographers, it takes immense pride in John's accomplishment and looks forward to witnessing more of its members shine on the international stage. For more information about the Drogheda Photographic Club, its members, and upcoming events, please visit https://www.droghedaphotographicclub.com/ or contact Chris at costelloce@gmail.com

The new season begins shortly and the club welcomes new members. The club meets every Thursday at 8pm in Millmount Quarter. Contact Chris at the above email for more information.