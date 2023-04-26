Drogheda gearing up for bumper Boyne 10k race over bank holiday weekend

Be a Legend and join in the fun on Sunday April 30th at 3pm

Boyne 10k sponsors are on their marks for the big race this weekend.

The banks of the River Boyne will be thronged with runners, joggers, walkers and spectators this bank holiday weekend, as thousands take to the streets & surrounds of Drogheda to participate in a unique atmospheric event hosted by Drogheda & District AC.

The annual Boyne 10k is one of Ireland’s largest 10k events with nearly 2,000 runners taking part each year. This event will raise vital funds towards ongoing development of Drogheda & District AC.

The start and finish line area is located in West Street in the heart of the town centre, which always creates an electric atmosphere.

This is an event not to be missed!

The entry fee for 2023 is a fantastic €25, and look out for the great technical t-shirt which was issued the first 1,500 registered, and there is a personalised event number and finishers medal on the day to celebrate your achievement, plus plus post race refreshments to re-energise you before hitting the town.

Enjoy the party atmosphere & hospitality that the Drogheda 10k brings to the town, as it coincides with the Droichead Arts Festival.

“We are so excited to bring you this year's Drogheda 10k, it's going to be the biggest and best ever. Running along the banks of the beautiful River Boyne, steeped in history, you will be inspired to be your own Drogheda Legend,” said a spokesperson for Drogheda & District AC.

“This year we have been inspired by all the wonderful historical art installations around our beautiful town to bring you what we think is our nicest and most original t-shirt to date, celebrating Boann the goddess of the River Boyne”.

The race starts in West Street at 3pm, and there will be a steady stream of arrivals back to the finish point in the same place from 3.30pm onwards.