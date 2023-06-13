Drogheda fisherman determined to get to the root of missing trees at Rosehall Reservoir

Local activist seeking who was responsible for cutting down mature trees

Anglers who fish at Rosehall reservoir are said to be livid at the removal of mature trees at the popular fishing location, and are trying to get to the root of who cut them down.

Seven or eight large stumps were discovered by anglers after work was carried out in recent months, and former Mayor of Drogheda Frank Godfrey has taken up the search to find out if it was Louth County Council or Uisce Eireann who removed the trees.

“Rose Hall reservoir has served Drogheda for over a century, and is a very scenic part of South Louth and the Drogheda area and now someone has cut down dozens of trees really spoiling the look of the place,” says Frank. "I have contacted Irish Water and Louth County Council to see who was behind this, but no one has got back to me.”

Frank says he is not just concerned about the appearance but also the wildlife in the area that may have suffered due to the felling.

"I’d love to know what's happened all the birds that were was nesting there, and I’m told owls have moved from the trees and other wildlife like badgers have been killed on the road as well since the trees are gone,” adds Frank, who says he used to fish there when he was young.

Frank says 30 to 40 anglers use the area regularly, including younger anglers, and they said the trees provided great shelter for the fish.

“Local people are wondering who cut down these 30 or 40 foot trees and took them away,” he adds. “And they are also telling me the large stumps left behind are very dangerous for those fishing or walking in the area.”

He said the main point now is, whoever did this needs to make it safe.

“It’s sad to see the trees cut down, but at this stage it’s too late for them and they should make the area safe and re-plant the trees,” says the community activist. “We have to ensure that this doesn’t happen again and whoever did this needs to own up and clean up their mess.”