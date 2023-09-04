Drogheda Councillors vote to rescind Freedom of town to former head of Christian Brothers Bro Edmund Garvey

The retired leader of the Christian Brothers Bro Edmund Garvey, who has the Freedom of Drogheda rescinded by Drogheda members of Louth County Council.

Drogheda councillors have voted by a narrow majority to rescind the Freedom of the Town from former head of the Christian Brothers Bro Edmund Garvey.

In a reworded amendment to the original item, he will no longer ‘be recognised as a Freeman”, a note to which affect will be added to the original book.

The reworded motion read –

This council recognises the importance of civic leadership in both the recognition of positive contributions to the fabric of Drogheda, but also the bearing of responsibility inherent in all positions of authority and leadership.

The Council reiterates its complete opposition to the legal strategy first adopted by Edmund Garvey on behalf of the Christian Brothers Order.

In recognition of the detrimental impact this leadership choice has had on victims and survivors of clerical child sex abuse, and as a mark of symbolic restorative justice, this council hereby declares that this council will no longer acknowledge Edmund Garvey as a Freeman of Drogheda.

Five councillors voted to rescind the honour. Four voted against. One councillor was absent. In favour were Micheille Hall (Lab) and Emma Cutlip (Lab), Paddy McQuillian (Ind), Joanna Byrne (SF), Tom Cunningham (SF).

Against were Mayor Eileen Tully (FG) James Byrne (FF), Kevin Callan (Ind) and Declan Power (Ind) and absent was Pio Smith (Lab).