Drogheda councillor welcomes ‘full facelift’ for potholed road at Morgan’s Pub

Drogheda Rural Independent Councillor Declan Power welcomed the news this morning that the section of road at Morgan's Pub on Newtownstalaban Road is getting a facelift this week.

"This is fantastic news and not before time. I've been pushing this section to be done to a high standard for a long time and to avoid re-patching that doesn't work,” said Cllr Power.

“The road was in such a terrible state that I was nearly suggesting that this road would be closed off and a de-tour put in place. Thankfully, this now won't happen."

According to Louth County Council, the new JCB PRO was booked for April 4-5, with a complete plane out of the road and a hot tar asphalt inlay.

"This will improve the quality of this surface on a busy road for many users from Walshestown, Sandpit and Termonfeckin and improve driver safety. It was only a matter of time before an accident was going to happen," said Cllr. Power.

"Our Drogheda Rural roads are currently in bits, and I am liaising with Louth County Council to fast-track some of the severe potholes that are worsening by the day. Drivers have been extremely frustrated with our current road conditions. Some severe potholes can be avoided during day time but at night it's just impossible.

"I appreciate Louth County Council prioritising this busy stretch at Morgan's Pub and, hopefully, the start of improving the state of our roads over the coming weeks.”