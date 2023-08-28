Drogheda City Status group urges creation of three-seat constituency in south Louth and east Meath

It has been widely speculated that a review currently being carried out by the Electoral Commission will see the existing Louth and East Meath electoral area split before the next election, leaving Louth as a five-seater in its own right.

If that comes to pass, parts of South Drogheda and East Meath would likely move to a Meath constituency and this large displacement is of particular concern to the DCSG.

The group believes that Drogheda, South Louth and East Meath - boasting a population of between 80,000-90,000 people - should be a three-seat constituency in its own right.

In a submission to the Electoral Commission, the body accuses Fine Gael of wanting to change the boundary for their own “selfish, party political motives – not putting people first but rather putting party first.”

In its detailed submission the group writes: “We would urge that Drogheda and East Meath remain in the same constituency, and that your members are not constrained by the emotional and historical weight of geographic boundaries in making such a key decision for the future growth and development of what is now better described as the Greater Drogheda Region.

“Given the rapid (and poorly planned) growth of the Greater Drogheda Region, for over a decade, DCSG has been advocating the creation of the City of Drogheda, with its own local administration and governance, serving Drogheda; South Louth and East Meath where the population is rapidly growing to 80,000-90,000 people.

“Being currently managed by local authority management in distant Dundalk and Navan is completely unacceptable and we urge that the Electoral Commission reflect that by retaining the Louth-East Meath link and take the logical step of creating two three seater constituencies in Co Louth, with a new Greater Drogheda; Louth South or Boyneside Constituency reflecting the current population.”

Drogheda’s population looks set for another spurt over the next decade with the Port Access Northern Cross Route potentially adding a further 20,000 people.

When combined with large population growth in East Meath, and south Drogheda, the DCSG claims that “housing growth in the Greater Drogheda Region has outstripped almost all current provincial cities.”

While the greater Drogheda area straddles two counties, the DCSG describes it as a deeply “contiguous” area, with a growing number of State organisations such as An Post, Irish Rail, Bus Eireann, Irish Water, An Garda Siochana recognising and formalising [it] as a single, natural catchment area, and this should also inform the Electoral Commission.

They also argue that the greater Drogheda area, including East Meath, has been neglected economically over a number of years and that splitting the region now would further undermine the area’s ability to attract investment and to promote job creation.

The group also cites community development, sports, arts, culture and heritage as important factors.

In concluding their submission the DCSG says: “Local communities and many State/Semi State organisations have been pragmatic and recognise that in the case of Drogheda and East Meath, the LH-MH boundary is an obsolete device which hinders both community and economic development. We consider the Electoral Boundary review to be a key step in reinforcing the forward looking and pragmatic view taken by your predecessors at the last Electoral Boundary review.

"We hope you share our desire to build on that and in an era of potential climate change/chaos, by way of “Putting People First,” help us create a Constituency that supports locally focussed, sustainable community and economic development for the benefit of all our citizens and businesses, reinforcing a shared and prosperous future for all in the Greater Drogheda Region. By creating the new constituency we advocate, your Commission will help move towards the creation of a Greater Drogheda Metropolitan Region, addressing the anomaly that East Meath residents currently have no say or influence in the affairs of their major commercial centre, Drogheda.”