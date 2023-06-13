Drogheda City Status Group is dismayed at Minister’s attitude

“Minister can’t ignore Drogheda’s phenomenal growth” says Chairperson

News that Government has no current plans to legislate for the emerging City of Drogheda was greeted with dismay by members of the Drogheda City Status Group (DCSG).

“This is shocking news for the people of Drogheda, South Louth and East Meath who have consistently seen the logic underlying the creation of Ireland’s next city for the benefit of over 67,000 citizens living locally,” said DCSG Chairperson Anna McKenna. “One consequence of Minister O’Brien’s dismissal of city status for Drogheda is the continued failure of State agencies to prioritise much-needed local jobs and investment that cities such as Galway, Limerick, Cork and Waterford have enjoyed at a time when too many people in the Greater Drogheda Region are forced to make long commutes for work and study.”

DCSG is calling on Government to undertake a full review of the 2018 National Planning Framework and the Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy – both of which acknowledge Drogheda’s importance from a development and economic point of view.

“Despite this, Drogheda has little to show for in the intervening five years, and going further back, the 2017 Boundary Report is lying on a shelf somewhere in Government offices. Our new Mayor and councillors, along with local TDs and Senators need to be more vigorous in fighting the cause of Drogheda,” added Anna, who met with Deputy Nash this week and is arranging for DCSG to meet the other local TDs, Deputy Imelda Munster and Fergus O’Dowd.

Anna pointed out that Drogheda is not the only city region having an absence of proper legal and local authority structures, stating that the Minister in his reply mentioned that The Local Government Act 2001 currently provides for three cities, namely Cork, Dublin and Galway to have a city council.

“Waterford and Limerick do not feature,” said Anna, adding “while two other smaller urban centres who both claim city status are also excluded. Drogheda has a larger population than the combined population of the so-called cities of Kilkenny and Sligo. It demonstrates just how ridiculous the current situation is.

“This is further reinforced by a Financial Times publication – ‘fDi European Cities and Regions of the Future 2018/19’ which referred to emerging “micro-cities” in Ireland that placed Drogheda alongside Limerick, Shannon, Waterford and Galway. Resolving these matters, including formalising Drogheda City, reflecting Census 2022 is long overdue.”

Anna concluded by calling for people to get involved in Drogheda’s campaign for city status by emailing droghedacitynow@gmail.com for full details.