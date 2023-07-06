Drogheda apartment block extension receives An Bórd Pleanála approval

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for an extension to two apartment blocks in Drogheda.

Manley Construction Ltd had already received conditional permission from Louth County Council for the development at Buttergate Apartments, Donore Road, close to the bus station.

The proposal is for a two-storey residential extension for each of the existing apartment blocks.

This equates to 20 apartments for Block A, including 10 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units; and 16 apartments for Block B, including 8 one-bedroom units and 8 two-bedroom units.

The overall number of apartments, when added to the existing development, would equate to 88.

The proposal also includes 88 bicycle parking spaces, site lighting, play areas, landscaping (including a landscaped roof garden), bin storage, signage, boundary treatments, and associated site works.

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Sandra and Alan Byrne, 51 Cherrybrook Drive, Drogheda.

They argued that the proposed development was excessive in height and would have a negative impact on the surrounding residential environment.

‘The proposal to add two additional floors to increase both existing apartment blocks to five floors would cause homes to be overlooked by both structures, which would not be in keeping with the surrounding character of this mature and settled area.

‘Traffic congestion and parking problems will arise as there is no additional car parking proposed. The provision of new bicycle parking (88 spaces) is not sufficient to cater for 36 additional apartments and the associated increased demand for car parking spaces.’

The applicant replied that the proposal was not excessive in height and would not have a negative impact on the surrounding buildings.

‘The proposed ridge level of the development would only be slightly above the ground level of Cherrybrook Drive due to the topography of the subject site.

‘The proposed extension would be two storeys above the ground level for Cherrybrook Drive, which would respect the height of the existing nearby dwellings and not be unusual in a residential context.’

The response continued that the issue of overlooking was raised by the Planning Authority as part of its request for further information.

‘This was addressed by including a raised frosted glass parapet which extends to 1,650mm above the roof garden level, and which would prevent views from the proposed roof garden to neighbouring properties.’

‘The existing under-croft car park is underutilised. This is indicated by a recent survey showing occupation is between 50% and 55%.’

An inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommended that conditional permission be granted.

The Board decided to grant permission, generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation, and subject to 15 standard conditions.