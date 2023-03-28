Drogheda Animal Rescue homeless after search for new premises fails – ‘Nobody seems willing to help us’

New home desperately needed to save lives of cats and dogs

After more than 25 years serving the town, the vital Drogheda Animal Rescue service has reached the end of the line and is now homeless, having been forced to leave their Scholes Lane property in recent days.

Hundreds of animals’ lives are now at risk, as volunteers have had to pack up existing rescues, and will not be able to respond to further emergencies for the foreseeable future.

Volunteer Lisa Martinez says it is heartbreaking for the whole team, but despite repeated please for a new location, nothing suitable was made available to them in time.

“We literally have nowhere else to go and have to full vacate the premises by April 6 so have rented a container to house all our equipment, and have been making arrangements to have our current animals fostered,” says Lisa.

In February, the centre made a last-ditch plea for a premises to house the voluntary service, with local councillors and Louth TD Ged Nash appealing for help.

Since 2009, DAR had been renting a property in Scholes Lane, Drogheda but with the increasing number of cats coming into their care, the situation became untenable due to lack of adequate space, no heating and no hot water.

Their fate was sealed when the property was sold and they were forced to leave with no plan.

"It has hit us at a very bad time as it is the start of the kitten season, where there are a lot of pregnant female cats that need help, and we don’t have anywhere to accommodate them,” she explains. “In the past, we would have taken them into the centre, but now a lot will be born outdoors and be at serious risk of injury, abandonment or death.”

It’s not as if we want it free, we are willing to rent

Lisa says the lack of a property is particularly ironic given the amount of vacant properties in the town.

"There are so many dotted around the town and there is nothing that anyone wants to do for us,” she explains. “All we require is a building with services – water, electricity, plumbing – and enough space for our rescues, and it’s not as if we want it free, we are willing to rent.

"Nobody seems willing to help us.”

Lisa and the other volunteers are appealing to anyone who may have a suitable location to contact them asap before too many lives are lost.

"If you own property that is available for lease or sale in the Drogheda or adjacent Co Meath areas, please contact DAR.” adds Lisa.

Contact – Post: Drogheda Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 159, Drogheda, Co Louth. Email: admin@dar.ie. Phone: 041 983 2418 or visit the Facebook Page – Drogheda Animal Rescue