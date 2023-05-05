Downton Abbey living in Louth with modern twist for €900,000

The dining room affords spectacular views over the surrounding countryside.

There is ample space in each of the bedrooms.

The sumptous drawing room adds a touch of luxury to country life.

The country-style kitchen is warm and inviting.

The splendid entrance hall of Drumshallon House give a taste of things to come.

The impressive vista of this neo-Georgian mansion 'Drumshallon House' set in lush Louth countryside.

If you are dreaming of a classical home with a modern twist, than Drumshallon House in Grangebellew, Co Louth could tick all your boxes.

For sale with a €900,000 price tag, this imposing residence is set in splendid countryside, yet is a stone’s throw from all amenities and main transport routes.

This is a beautiful Neo-Georgian country home hiding a modern mansion, offering really well proportioned rooms, commencing with a striking entrance hall.

Comprising of four bedrooms, all ensuite, three bright and private reception rooms and a large semi-open plan kitchen, sunroom and dining area – this palatial home is set on 1.66 hectares (4.102 acres)

The sweeping driveway leading to the doubled-fronted detached family home with centre bay, cuts through very substantial gardens, which would lend themselves to a pony paddock or even a children’s football pitch or tennis courts.

Commanding a substantial floor area of 493.4 sq.m. (5,311 sq ft.). living here would provide an easy commute to the city, yet in a really fine quiet country setting – at just 50 mins to airport and 12 mins to M1 Motorway.

In need of some modernisation and TLC, this would suit a canny investor.

The house is expertly positioned on the 4.1 acres, set well back into the site, with an abundance of brightness at the rear, and sweeping and uninterrupted views over the countryside.

Unspoilt Blue Flag beaches on Louth’s coast lie just moments away by car.

The property has an imposing entrance, it is approached through a fine set of bespoke ornate gates, with cut stone pillars and rails, leading up a sweeping avenue, 140 metres long up to the approach of the home.

Full details and photographs can be found on https://rbdaly.com/properties/residential/drumshallon-grangebellew-louth/