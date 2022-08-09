Double delight for Duleek-Bellewstown

TO lift one championship title is quite an achievement for any club, but Duleek-Bellewstown went much better than that by winning two in as many days following successes in the Premier FC Division 3 and Division 9 deciders.

It took extra time to separate the east Meath outfit and Dunboyne in the Division 3 clash, with Duleek-Bellewstown eventually coming out on top 1-14 to 0-14. It was Dunboyne who had come from behind in the closing stages of normal time to be level at 0-13 to 1-10.

Eoghan Heeney scored the crucial goal in the opening half as Duleek-Bellewstown led by the minimum, 1-5 to 0-7, at half-time. They extended that lead on the restart through Kyle Callaghan and eventually went three clear following scores from Dylan Collins and Heeney.

Darren Mills and Callaghan had further points in the half, but Dunboyne finished strongly to force extra time.

Podge Howard set Duleek-Bellewstown on their way in that additional time with a crucial point and Dylan Collins converted two frees to give his side a three-point cushion as the teams changed ends.

The final 10 minutes was a frantic affair as Dunboyne pressed to get back into contention. However they found the Duleek-Bellewstown defence unyielding, while keeper Finn Hartford was also outstanding.

Heeney stretched the lead to four, but his side had to endure a couple of anxious moments before the title was secured.

The young and not so young all combined to make it a memorable weekend as Duleek-Bellewstown lifted the Premier Division 9 title in Slane on Saturday evening, overcoming Carnaross 2-16 to 0-11.

The winners laid the foundations for victory throughout the opening half as they built up an early lead and eventually led 1-10 to 0-2 at half-time.

Sean Kennedy and Shane Lynch (two each), Paul Martin, Brian Fitzpatrick and Leon O’Leary all hit points as the eventual winners opened up an early six-point lead.

The first half goal arrived on 25 minutes when a three-man move created the opening for Ivan Murray who fired to the net.

Carnaross came much more into contention in the second half and enjoyed a fine spell during which they hit four successive points. However Duleek-Bellewstown kept the scoreboard ticking over, with Fitzpatrick, Kennedy, Wayne Noone and Jack Roche on target. They eventually wrapped up proceedings when Gerry McHugh applied the finishing touch to a Daniel Martin effort to end a fine all-round team display.

DULEEK-BELLEWSTOWN DIV 3: Finn Hartford; Cillian Kirwan, Des Teeling, Kyle Callaghan 0-3; Chris Woods, Elliott Lenehan, Sean Flaherty; Cian Kelly, David Moore; Dylan Collins 0-5, Darren Heeney, Tiernan McKeown; Brian Duffy 0-1, Eoghan Heeney 1-2, Sean Courtney 0-1. Subs: Darren Mills 0-1, Podge Howard 0-1, George Martin, Eoin Connell Adam Connell Craig Moore, Shane McCroary.

DULEEK-BELLEWSTOWN DIV 9: Dara Moore; Adam Connell, Aaron Reilly, Ben Lanigan; Jack Roche 0-1, Gary Reilly, James Murphy 0-1; Kevin Smith, Brian Fitzpatrick 0-3; Leon O’Leary 0-2, Paul Martin 0-1, Sean Kennedy 0-4; Ivan Murray 1-0, Wayne Noone 0-1, Shane Lynch 0-2. Subs: Barry Heavey, Joey Martin, Gerry McHugh 1-0, Warren Cudden, Daniel Martin 0-1, David Crosby, Conor McCaughey.