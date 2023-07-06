Death of well-respected retired Drogheda Detective Garda Mick Callaghan

Funeral taking place in Drogheda on Saturday July

Mick was a talented traditional musician who regularly performed in trad sessions in the town.

The death has occurred of one of Drogheda's most well respected Garda detectives Mick Callaghan, late of Forest Hill and formerly of Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon.

Retired since 2010, Garda Det Callaghan died peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He is predeceased by his parents Philip and Mary Ellen, brother Philip and sister Maura. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maureen, daughters Sinéad and Fiona, sons-in-law Simon and Liam, his adored grandchildren Lily, Isla and Síomha, brothers Eddie and Tom, sister Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grandnieces extended family, neighbours a very large circle of friends and his former colleagues from An Garda Síochána.

Mick retired from the service in 2010, just 10 days short of 38 years service.

A native of Frenchpark, Co Roscommon, he came to Drogheda directly from Templemore in 1973 and spent his working life by the Boyneside, apart from a three-year stint in Balbriggan in the early 80s. He spent a lot of time on border duty at that time, admitting that it was a 'tricky' period.

He worked on numerous high-profile local cases but the one thing he always found in Drogheda is that the public were only too willing to help the gardai.

One of the biggest changes the local force experienced in Mick's time was their HQ, moving from Barlow House to a station down by the Boyne.

He was a talented musician and loved nothing more than unwinding at a seisiún ceoil on his downtime.

'I love traditional Irish music and Carberry's on a Sunday morning or Tuesday evening was a wonderful tradition and Bean Ui Chairbre was a great woman and I'd love to see it going again,” he told the Drogheda Independent on his retirement. 'You won't make a fortune in the gardai but it's an honest and honourable career and the institution of law enforcement is bigger than any individuals within it. I've enjoyed it.'

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Cross Lanes, Drogheda A92 XN75 on Friday from 3pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church and can be viewed live at www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie with burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawns Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.