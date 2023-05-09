Darkness into Light Drogheda 2023 sees over 2,000 people greet the dawn

Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.” Helen Keller.

Over 2,000 people set their alarm clocks for 3am on Saturday May 6th, to make the annual pilgrimage into the dawn in aid of Pieta House and raising awareness for suicide prevention.

It was the tenth anniversary of the event, which has gone from strength to strength since a small group started the walk in 2013, and this year, the Drogheda Darkness into Light alone is expected to raise €30,000, and that is before the funding from East Meath, Ardee and Dunleer are taken into account.

“On the May 6th 2023, we marked the 10th Annual Darkness Into Light walk in Drogheda and 2023 did not fail to live up to expectation,” says committee member Cormac Craig.

“Sponsored by Electric Ireland and supported with generous donations from local businesses, the Drogheda DIL event will raise in the region of €30,000 in aid of Pieta's Suicide Prevention and Counselling services”.

Awareness of this year’s event was heightened by the recent painting of the mall buoy and by lighting candles around our tree of hope in Dominic’s Park and so over 2,000 of you walked to symbolise hope and be a light against the dark.

“The DIL Committee would like to thank all participants, and especially An Garda Síochana, Emergency services, local scouts and volunteers, without whom the event would not be possible,” adds Cormac “We look forward to welcoming everyone back again for DIL2024!"