Winners announced on final night of international event

Film Makers in Focus Clare Monnelly and Aaron Monaghan with co-Directors of Festival Collette Farrell and Frank Kelly at the 2023 Boyne Valley International Film Festival at The Droichead Arts Centre.

It was lights, camera and lots of action on the weekend of August 11th to 13th as Drogheda saw the return of the Boyne Valley International Film Festival to the Droichead Arts Centre. Now in its second year, the three day event brought together films and filmmakers from around the Boyne Valley region, Ireland and the world.