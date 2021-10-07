Crunch time in championship

THE Meath GAA season has reached the business end of things and there are knockout out games in the senior, intermediate and junior grades as well as crucial relegation ties down for decision this weekend.

The top three grades have been whittled down to last-eight ties, while the battle to avoid relegation from the senior and intermediate ranks reaches another critical stage.

SFC Quarter Finals

St Colmcille’s v Dunboyne,

Ashbourne, Friday 8.0

When this pair clashed in 2020 in a group match Dunboyne ended convincing winners but both were already out of contention for the knockout stages.

Cille’s go into this quarter final clash with one defeat from the group stages, going down to Na Fianna, while Dunboyne’s only blip was their opening round draw with relegation threatened Skryne.

There were plenty of positives from Cille’s two wins in the group, with massive scorelines against Ballinabrackey and Curraha.

Dunboyne’s most notable victory to date was their impressive 1-13 to 0-6 victory over Summerhill. With the likes of Seamus Lavin, Gavin McCoy, Ronan Jones, Shane McEntee and Donal Lenihan the south Meath outfit have the ability to go all the way but they don’t always deliver on the day.

James Conlon and Ben Brennan will lead the charge in attack while elsewhere Cille’s have youth and exuberance in abundance. Dunboyne though are far more experienced and better conditioned at this stage and should have too much power for their younger opponents.

Verdict: Dunboyne

Gaeil Colmcille v Donaghmore/Ash, Pairc Tailteann, Saturday 4.30

Gaeil Colmcille have some unfinished business from 12 months ago and came through their group unbeaten. The Ashbourne men qualified for this stage on the back of their only win against Dunshaughlin.

Verdict: Gaeil Colmcille

Na Fianna v Wolfe Tones,

Trim, Saturday, 4.30

A difficult one to call this as Tones were pretty awful in the recent Feis Cup final and will need to find massive improvement to have a chance. Na Fianna have a little more momentum, as well as Shane Walsh, and that could be the difference.

Verdict: Na Fianna

Ratoath v Summerhill,

Pairc Tailteann, Sunday 4.0

A tough last eight tie for the county champions but it is difficult to see them slipping up against the team they beat to win their first Keegan Cup.

Ratoath have come through the group stages with ease while Summerhill confidence will not be helped by the heavy defeat suffered against Dunboyne.

Verdict: Ratoath

SFC Relegation quarter-finals

Dunshaughlin v Seneschalstown, Skryne, Friday 8.0

Both these clubs have been down this road before and it is not just a coincidence that they are here again. Seneschalstown failed to win any of their group games and their form is pretty dismal. Dunshaughlin had a big win over O’Mahonys but suffered heavy defeats to Ratoath and Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

Verdict: Dunshaughlin

Skryne v Curraha,

Dunshaughlin, Sunday 1.0

There will be no love lost in this local derby. Skryne, the longest serving club in senior ranks, are a trifle unfortunate to find themselves in the relegation battle after winning one and drawing one of their group games.

In contrast Curraha haven’t come close to winning any of their games. The return of James McEntee and Jack O’Connor, if they are fully recovered from injury, will boost Curraha.

Verdict: Skryne

Simonstown v Ballinabrackey,

Trim, Sunday 3.0

Colm O’Rourke and his Simonstown team must still be wondering how they found themselves in the wrong quarter finals!

Ballinabrackey just like Skryne also had one win and a draw from the group stages. Simonstown were hugely impressive in the Feis Cup final and that display suggests that they will be well up for this one.

Verdict: Simonstown

IFC quarter-final

Duleek-Bellewstown v Rathkenny, Slane, Sunday 1.0

This has all the ingredients of a cracker. Joe Sheridan’s Duleek-Bellewstown are the championship’s top scorers and have been hugely impressive to date.

Rathkenny though will be no pushover with the likes of Donal Keogan, James O’Hare,

Caolach Halligan and Keith Curtis. Keogan in particular will have a big bearing on the outcome but the east Meath side’s forward division could have the edge.

Verdict: Duleek-Bellewstown

IFC Relegation play-offs

Syddan v Kilmainham,

Moynalty, Friday, 8.0

This one could develop into a shootout between Daire Rowe and Mickey Newman.

The loser will operate in junior ranks in 2022 and Syddan haven’t been there since the 1930s. Their display when going down to Meath Hill was Syddan’s best to date and they seem to have a little more going for themselves.

Verdict: Syddan

St Patrick’s v Ballinlough,

Seneschalstown, Sunday 1.0

This pair drew the short straw as either will need two wins to be safe. St Patrick’s know all about having to survive the hard way and they will have been boosted by their display in the Corn na Boinne final. Moylagh await the winners and St Patrick’s survival instincts should see them survive another week at least.

Verdict: St Patrick’s

JFC quarter-final

St Vincent’s v Moynalty,

Bective, Sunday 3.0

St Vincent’s are favourites for outright success and rightly so. Their recent Tailteann Cup final wins will be a boost and they should have too much for a Moynalty side who won a preliminary quarter final against St Brigid’s.

Verdict: St Vincent’s