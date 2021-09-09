Crunch time for clubs at both ends of the table

John McDonnell's Duleek-Bellewstown will be looking to make it three wins from three when they face Drumbaragh in the IFC. Picture: Paul Connor

IT’S a crunch weekend for Meath clubs as the main championships reach the final round of the group stage, with spots in the knockout stages and relegation play-offs up for grabs.

SFC

Group A

Dunshaughlin v Donaghmore/Ashbourne, Skryne, Friday 8.0

Dunshaughlin who were in a relegation final in 2020 will be boosted by their big win over O’Mahonys in their last outing. They are a team with huge potential by will need a few years to develop. Donaghmore/Ashbourne lost both of their outings to date and need a massive win to have any chance of avoiding the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Dunshaughlin

O’Mahonys v Ratoath, Donore, Friday 8.0

The champions haven’t had to hit top form to win their two games to date. They are as good as through but another victory will make certain. On the basis of their display against Dunshaughlin O’Mahonys are serious relegation candidates.

Verdict: Ratoath

Group B

Na Fianna v Ballinabrackey, Clonard, Sunday 12.0

Na Fianna have full points so far but are not yet certain of a knockout spot. They gave a good account of themselves against St Colmcille’s and with Shane Walsh bang on form following his recent injury Ballinabrackey have it all to do. The ‘Bracks win over Curraha will give them a boost but they will be up against it here.

Verdict: Na Fianna

St Colmcille’s v Curraha, Ardcath, Sunday 12.0

A bit of a derby match this one as Curraha go in search of a first win. They are a lot better than their form suggests but they need to start showing it or they will be in deep trouble. Cille’s who now have Paddy Carr in their backroom team disappointed against Na Fianna. They probably rely too heavily on James Conlon and if Curraha manage to cut the supply line then Cille’s could be in trouble.

Verdict: St Colmcille’s

Group C

Wolfe Tones v Moynalvey, Skryne, Sunday 2.30

Whoever win this one will definitely go through while a draw will be good enough for unbeaten Tones. Moynalvey have blown hot and cold so far. They will need to be hot here.

Verdict: Wolfe Tones

Simonstown v Gaeil Colmcille,

Pairc Tailteann, Sunday 2.30

Regardless of the outcome Colm O’Rourke’s Simonstown are condemned to the relegation play-offs following their two defeats to date. Gaeil Colmcille need a point top be certain of qualification. They should get two.

Verdict: Gaeil Colmcille

Group D

Summerhill v Dunboyne, Pairc Tailteann, Sunday 5.0

A clash of two of the pretenders to Ratoath’s crown. Both are unbeaten but Summerhill are have a 100% record and are certain of a qualification spot. Dunboyne need a point to join them but will need to bring their A game with them.

Verdict: Summerhill

Skryne v Seneschalstown,

Stamullen, Sunday 5.0

Could Meath’s longest serving senior club Skryne have a fight on their hands to retain their status? They need a win and hope Dunboyne are beaten if they are to progress. Seneschalstown will be seeking a performance prior to the relegation play-offs.

Verdict: Skryne

IFC

Duleek-Bellewstown v Drumbaragh, Simonstown, Friday 8.0

The East Meath side have recorded two impressive wins so far and it is difficult seeing Drumbaragh halting their gallop. They are already through to the knockout stages but will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run. Drumbaragh with a single point from their two outings look doomed to the relegation dogfight.

Verdict: Duleek-Bellewstown

St Patrick’s v Nobber, Seneschalstown, Sunday 12.0

A significant improvement will be needed from St Patrick’s if they are to get a victory and make it to the knockout stages. They will also be keeping an eye on the result of Blackhall Gaels and Bective as the outcome of both games will determine knockout and relegation spots.

Verdict: Nobber

Syddan v Meath Hill,

Drumconrath, Sunday, 2.0

This one is fairly clear-cut, the winners will be safe while the losers will have a fight on their hands to avoid junior ranks. Oldcastle and Walterstown have already secured knockout places from this group. Meath Hill have a superior score difference so a draw will suffice for them.

Verdict: Meath Hill

Rathkenny v St Michael’s,

Nobber, Sunday 5.0

Rathkenny have one foot in the knockout stages and should continue their 100% record. St Michael’s won one and lost one and still have a chance of a knockout spot. They will need a big performance to win this one.

Verdict: Rathkenny

JFC

St Vincent’s v Castletown,

Duleek, Sunday 5.0

Castletown had a rearranged game against Cortown last night (Monday) and presuming they won that will have already qualified along with St Vincent’s. The clash could give some indication as to who might gain outright honours.

Verdict: St Vincent’s

Slane v St Ultan’s,

Castletown, Sunday, 12.0

A tough one this for Slane following their defeat by Dunsany. St Ultan’s should be boosted by the inclusion of Cian McBride, the former Meath minor star who is home on holidays from Australia where he plays AFL with Essendon. The Bohermeen men should have too much.

Verdict: St Ultan’s