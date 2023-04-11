Councillor seeks urgent action on Laytown coastal erosion – ‘We cannot afford to wait 12 months’

Local Fine Gael Councillor, Sharon Tolan issued a stark warning to council officials at this month’s Laytown-Bettystown Municipal District Meeting following a response she received to an official question she submitted for inclusion on the agenda.

Tolan questioned what progress had been made in relation to establishing a Coastal Protection Plan for Meath, and when District Councillors would meet with appointed Consultants to outline their concerns and ideas.

Tolan was told that Consultants had been procured to carry out a Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Study for the Meath Coastline and the programme for the study would take one year.

“It is absolutely outrageous that Meath Council Council would hire consultants and give them a year to come up with a plan. We have large sections of Laytown literally crumbling before our eyes on a weekly basis, so much so that one of the roadside public lighting columns is actually in danger as the embankment continues to slide towards the shoreline,” Tolan told the officials.

"This section must be made a priority and a plan immediately put in place to carry out the necessary works. I am well aware, that securing planning permission and a foreshore license is a very lengthy process, so we cannot afford to wait 12 months for a study to tell us what even the dogs on the beach can see!”

“We must continue the permanent coastal protection works that were installed previously as part of the promenade project in Laytown. The crumbling gabions and their protruding wiring are a significant safety risk to children, dogs, and indeed swimmers at high tide. We need action, not another long and protracted study.”