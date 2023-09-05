Councillor lodges objection to proposed bio-fuel plant in Duleek

Deadline for submissions is September 14th

A Labour party, Meath county councillor has written to county planners stating her objections to a proposed bio-fuel energy plant at Carranstown and Caulstown, Platin, Duleek.

Cllr Elaine McGinty has outlined her concerns about the proposed plant, she says echoing the concerns of many residents she’s been consulting with in recent days.

“While I understand and appreciate the urgent need for progress on energy generation, it is essential that such projects are undertaken with a responsible and sustainable approach that considers the wellbeing of the local community and the environment, I do not believe this is happening, in this case,” says Cllr McGinty.

She outlines six principle concerns she has about developments, starting with the lack of road infrastructure to accommodate the development.

“One of the glaring issues with this development is the absence of new roads to accommodate the increased traffic and congestion in the area,” she adds. “The area is well-known and documented as a traffic and accident black spot by Gardai, residents and public representatives. The Council have upgraded some parts of the road, but the fundamental issue of the current road network being already strained has yet to be addressed, and this proposed project is likely to exacerbate the situation.”

Cllr McGinty questions the location of the project, considering the rationale behind locating the power plant in proximity to residential areas when its primary purpose is to serve the greater Dublin area.

“A more sensible approach would be to establish the plant closer to the urban area it is intended to serve and minimising the impact on East Meath,” she says. “The proposed location is in very close proximity to a primary school and residents. This raises serious concerns about the impact on the health and safety of the local community, particularly children.”

Submissions can be made through planning.localgov.ie until 14/09/2023.