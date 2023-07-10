Councillor demands traffic calming measures for Donore and Julianstown

Cathaoirleach has met with Road Safety Officer for County Meath

Local East Meath Fianna Fáil Councillor and Cathaoirleach of the East Meath Municipal District has called for traffic calming measures for Donore and Julianstown.

Cllr McKee has met with Road Safety Officer for County Meath, Michael Finnegan, along with Donore residents to press for traffic calming measures through the village.

McKee said; "I am grateful to the Road Safety Officer, Michael Finnegan, for coming out to meet with residents in Donore to discuss the urgent need for traffic-calming measures through the village.’

"It’s clear that general traffic-calming measures are needed on all approach roads into Donore. There is no doubt that something needs to be done to slow the speed of traffic down, particularly at the school and make the village safer and to improve the quality of life for everyone.’

"I welcome the commitment given by Michael that he will seek to have flashing lights installed on both approach roads to the school and also to improve road signage. We also discussed the putting in place of speed ramps and I will seek to have these included in the Council budget for the coming year. I will keep the pressure on on behalf of Donore residents’ concluded McKee.

Meanwhile, Cllr McKee says it is clear that "urgent action is required to help the traffic situation through Julianstown’.

"We now have two schemes in place; the "Julianstown Traffic Calming Scheme’ which involves traffic calming of the main road through Julianstown through widening of footpaths, narrowing the carriageway, reduction of junction diameters and improving bus stops and pedestrian crossings,” he explains.

“We now also have the "Traffic Relief Scheme’ which is essentially a Bypass Scheme for Julianstown. This is a longer-term solution. There are a number of options being considered as to how best to do this. What is clear though is that we need urgent action on both schemes to help improve the quality of life of residents living in Julianstown and also those commuters and drivers who find themselves stuck in traffic and endless delays through the village every day.”