Council to liaise with landowners at Seapoint after residents left trapped by serious floods

Louth County Council is liaising with landowners surrounding Seapoint golf club, after residents were left stranded after serious flooding followed heavy rainfall.

Local councillor Declan Power said residents were concerned that this could become a regular occurrence, after what appeared to be drainage issues caused rain water to engulf the bridge and roads in and out of Seapoint Golf Club and its neighbouring houses.

“I managed to get an update from the Council and they are engaging with the land owners. The biggest concern is the river at Seapoint and bridge is on private land but the flooding pouring on to a public road then becomes a LCC issue,” said Cllr Power. “The good news is LCC are engaging with the land owners for possible resolutions.”

Local residents explained the difficulties caused by the overflow.

"The flooding on Seapoint Road caused severe disruption to residents in the area, making it extremely difficult to get to schools, places of employment and for regular visitors to the beach and golf club,” they said.

"It has happed before, but never as bad as this,” said another.

The flooding appears to have been caused by obstructions of the river at the bridge on private land.

According to Cllr Power, the council has engaged with the land owner to provide a solution and to prevent this from happening again.

" Unfortunately, the flooding deteriorated much of the road surface, and I'm hoping the Council will repair this as soon as possible,” added the local councillor.

The bridge on the entrance to the Golf Club was completely submerged due to flooding.

Heavy rain overnight played its part in causing the river to swell and overflow and then a high tide was due on the Monday afternoon.

Some motorists braved driving through it but many did not which left them unable to leave their homes for work or school. The woodland surrounding the river back towards Termonfeckin village was also flooded and the field that grew lovely sunflowers last year looked like it had become a lake.

It appears the rising water cannot get further up the river possibly due to blockages and the bridges are too low allowing the water to flow over them.

Another area requiring attention is the end of Milltown Road in Sandpit which has also seen flooding. The water has nowhere to go.