Council pledge no ‘gull cull’ in Drogheda following campaign to address seagull menace

Any solutions would be humane

Hot on the heels (webbed feet?) of the public Seagull Solution’s meeting in Drogheda, the problem of the squawking menaces was once again raised, this time at the July meeting of the Borough council.

Deputy Mayor of Drogheda Kevin Callan received an assurance that when it comes to dealing with the issue, there would be no culling of seagulls in the town, and it was agreed that the problem was mainly a human one.

The independent councillor had placed a motion on the agenda for the council to examine positive and non-harmful ways to reduce the seagull numbers in the town centre area where local people have experienced bird droppings and noise pollution and which has been increasing in recent times.

Councillor Callan said that calls for a cull and even the suggestion of this or some sort of citizens committee to deal with the issue was nonsense and would not be tolerated by the council.

Meanwhile council officials said, while they have statutory obligation in this matter, they will include ‘don’t feed the gulls’ messages in their promotions of anti-littering campaigns.

They confirmed that littering and feeding of birds are the main attraction for gulls in the town centre areas.

“We have three main issues causing gulls in the town, the dumping of food rubbish in plastic bags and takeaway, feeding birds at Dominic's Park and high buildings best suited to nesting,” said Cllr Callan. “We need to continue our work to reduce dumping and litter such as take away foods. We need to look at the use of falcons and artificial falcons and also netting off nesting areas after nesting season. Drogheda is continuously improving in its IBAL results and as this trend continues we are making progress which can be enhanced by solutions to encourage birds out of town. Other places have done it and so can we.”

Councillor Callan said he wanted the message to go out loud and clear that Louth County Council would not in anyway consider any form of cull and this was confirmed by Director of Services, Joe Mc Guinness who confirmed the birds are a protected species and the council would look to work with groups such as Drogheda Chamber, Tidy Towns and LoveDrogheda BIDS to have a collaborative approach. A cull was confirmed to not be a reality and this assurance was given to the meeting.

Councillor Callan thanked all councillors for their support for his motion and said we can liaise with councils such as in Waterford who have positively helped resolve the issue without harming any birds.

“I consider myself someone who seeks to protect wildlife and work to support animal rights, whilst we need to help those living in the area in dealing with this, to consider a cull would be barbaric and unless the dumping reduces, more birds will come,” he added. “To anyone considering taking any such action, the message is clear, these birds are a protected species and any such act is against the law”.