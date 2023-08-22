Confusion for East Meath residents over boundary issues

Cllr Stephen McKee calls for investment from Meath County Council after decision

Local Councillor and Cathaoirleach of the South Drogheda-East Meath Electoral Area, Stephen McKee is calling for greater investment from Meath County Council into East Meath following the decision not to change the County boundary between Louth and Meath.

He says the mismatch between the area’s local needs being served by Meath County Council but local political representation at Dáil level based in County Louth has caused significant difficulty and confusion for residents of East Meath.

‘Drogheda, of course, is the local town for the area though the ‘Drogheda Boundary Review’ of 2017 recommended no change to the County boundary between Louth and Meath and indeed, concluded that the area of Drogheda within County Meath would be better served under Meath’s jurisdiction. There is a strong argument therefore that East Meath should return to the ‘Meath East’ Constituency where it wouldn’t fall into the gap between local and national governance,” says Cllr McKee.

‘It is clear that residents in the general East Meath area including the Coastal area are frustrated at what they perceive as neglect. Bettystown, with disastrous planning decisions in the past that has seen housing estates built on floodplains, is a case in point. Recent flooding affected many homes in the area and the area has suffered from overdevelopment with basic infrastructure and services failing to keep apace.’

He adds that there is a general sense amongst people that Meath County Council are happy to use the large population of East Meath to generate tax incomes yet we have to fight tooth and nail to get basic funding for services in our area.

In his view, Meath County Council needs to provide further investment in the basic services that the large local population need and deserve as hard-working taxpayers.

‘My focus is on trying to secure greater investment into the area from Meath County Council to improve local infrastructure such as roads, footpaths and recreational facilities for our young and growing population,” says the local councillor. “This is what really matters to local people irrespective of what Dáil Constituency they find themselves in.”