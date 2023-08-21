Concern extended road closure at Donacarney NS will spell chaos

Road will stay closed until September 17th to complete foot and cycle path

Louth and Meath politicians from all divides have joined forces to try and prevent traffic chaos when Donacarney National School returns in a few weeks time.

Contractors working on the footpath/cycleway scheme for the school need a further four weeks of road closures – delayed now until Sunday September 17th – to complete the long-awaited project, and locals fear there could be total chaos on the roads when the busy school re-opens for the new term.

This closure is required to facilitate construction of a cattle underpass, service diversions and ancillary works to enable the construction of the Donacarney Footpath & Cycleway Scheme.

“This delay will have a huge impact on local school traffic at the very busy start of term,” said local councillor Sharon Tolan. “I can confirm that there will be vehicular access (including buses) to Realt na Mara Schools from the Garra Road end during this time. I have asked Carroll Estates if they will consider opening the new road through Seoid na Trá that runs from the Eastham Road/Castlemartin to the Golf Links Road/Brabazon. They are considering the health and safety concerns

Fianna Fail’s Stephen McKee, who is currently Cathaoirleach of the South Drogheda & East Meath Electoral Area, says the situation is totally unacceptable.

“I have stressed to the council that this will have serious implications for Donacarney Schools and local traffic movements and solutions need to be found,” he added. “I have asked that a Stop-Go system be put in place when Schools re-open and there needs to be pedestrian access too for school children from the Whitefield-Eastham Road side, with local school buses needing to be accommodated.”

Cllr McKee has also asked the council to install temporary traffic lights at Dublin Road/ Piltown Junction.

"It is a nightmare to turn in the direction of Drogheda at best of times, and now it is going to be worse in September,” he said. “I hope to have a further update as soon as possible from Senior Council Management”.

The extension to the Temporary Road Closure on the section of the Donacarney Road (R150) which will be closed for an additional period from Monday, 17th July until Sunday, 17th September 2023 (inclusive).

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the works and the recent weather event (flooding) it will not be possible to allow local traffic or pedestrians access through the section of Donacarney Road which will be closed,” said a statement from Dancor Civil Engineering.

Alternative routes are as follows:

From the Donacarney Cross to Bettystown: Traffic will be diverted east from Donacarney Cross along the L-5614 Garra Road towards the R151 Mornington/Garra Road junction, continuing onto the R151 Golf Links Road, remaining on the R151 as it turns south towards Bettystown Village, and south to the roundabout with the R150 Tara Road, take second exit off roundabout heading north on the R150 Tara Road, continuing straight through the next roundabout to Triton Roundabout (R150/L-5632), and continue straight on Eastham Road Bettystown Cross (R-150 & L-5615) and Whitefield Roundabout to Diversion Ends.

From Whitefield Roundabout (R150) to Donacarney Cross: Traffic will be diverted south through Bettystown Cross (R-150 & L-5615) on to the R150 Eastham Road, continuing straight through Triton Roundabout (R150/L-5632) to Tara Road, continuing southbound straight through the next roundabout, at the 2nd roundabout take the 1st exit onto the Coast road (L-5632) heading north towards Bettystown village, continuing north joining the R151 Golf Links road, continuing north toward Mornington/Garra Road junction, turning west on to Garra Road (L-5614), towards Donacarney Cross junction. Diversion Ends.

Diversion signs will be in place.