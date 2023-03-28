Community morning for all in Lourdes Recreation Club

Wednesday April 5th from 10am to 12pm.

Often called the ‘Boys’ Club’, the building has been at the heart of the community of Yellowbatter, and serving North Drogheda, for decades however due to the challenges of COVID, the voluntary committee who had been running it for many years were no longer in a position to continue and the building had been closed since 2020.

Action 7.6 of the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan relates to maximising the potential of existing facilities for the community in Drogheda and it was on that basis that the Board gave the building a new lease of life with internal refurbishment works late last year. LMETB then stepped in as licensee of the building so that it can once again be used by local community groups. With the significant expansion in housebuilding on the Northside of Drogheda the reopening of the building is timely in terms of serving the growing community in the area.

The event on April 5th will give people living in the area the opportunity not only to take a look around the building but also to see some of the community services that are available in their area.

LMETB Adult Learning Service and Back to Education Initiative will host stands, as will Connect Family Resource Centre, Boomerang Youth Café/Drogheda Youth Café and a number of other community organisations. Demonstrations will be given by Yellowbatter Pearse Park Bowls Club who use the building on Monday and Thursday mornings and are always happy to welcome new members. Other community groups who would like to host a stand on the day are very welcome and will need to book in advance by contacting lcr@lmetb.ie.

Drogheda Implementation Board was set up in late 2021 after the publication of the Geiran Report on Community Safety and Wellbeing in Drogheda. The report included over 70 recommendations to improve community safety and wellbeing which were listed as actions in the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan, agreed to at cabinet level. The Board has been identified as the core driver and coordinator of change in Drogheda through the actions outlined in this Plan.

Drogheda Implementation Board is supported by the Department of Justice and hosted by the Louth Meath Education and Training Board.