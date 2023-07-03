Clogherhead RNLI lifeboat rescues drifting leisure craft

No injuries after assisting 19-foot craft on Saturday July 1st

The Clogherhead volunteer lifeboat crew were requested to launch their all-weather Shannon class lifeboat at 12.22 pm on Saturday, following a request by the Irish Coast Guard to go to the scene of a drifting leisure craft 19 nautical miles east of Clogherhead.

The lifeboat launched immediately under Coxswain Gerald Sharkey with four crew members onboard.

Weather conditions at the time were calm with a west/north westerly wind and clear visibility.

When the lifeboat reached the scene of the drifting 19 ft. boat at 1.33 pm, it had travelled a further mile from the original location. The vessel had been noticed by a passing yacht which remained at the scene until the arrival of the lifeboat. Clogherhead RNLI put a crew member aboard the drifting vessel and found no crew. It was obvious to them that the vessel had come adrift after its mooring broke.

Having assessed the situation, a decision was made to establish a towline which was done successfully. The vessel was then towed back to the nearest safe port at Port Oriel, Clogherhead. The lifeboat arrived in Port Oriel at 1.15pm where assistance from Clogherhead Coast Guard was available.

Speaking following the call out, Clogherhead RNLI Coxswain Gerald Sharkey said it is always important to report incidents like this.

"We are grateful to the crew of the passing yacht who did so. We were able to assess the situation in a short space of time and thankfully, on this occasion, there was no risk to human life,” he said. “Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’