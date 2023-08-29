Clogherhead Beach declared ‘clean’ in IBAL litter survey

Study shows litter ‘blackspots’ disappearing around our coasts

The annual survey of coasts and inland waterways by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Clogherhead beach in Louth deemed ‘clean’, an improvement on its ‘moderately littered’ status of last year. The study of 33 areas nationwide revealed our most littered areas to have cleaned up but the majority of beaches falling short of clean status, despite the unsettled summer meaning lower visitor numbers.

The An Taisce report for Clogherhead beach stated:

“The overall impression created at Clogherhead Beach and associated car park was much improved over last year with some lovely features e.g. 'Beach Toy Library - Borrow, Play and Return' created by Clogherhead Girl Guides and the litter signage in the shape of a foot saying 'Leave Nothing but your Footprints'. The local cafe also had some litter awareness notices. The small car park area was well served by a variety of litter bin types, along with the opportunity to separate / recycle waste. Apart from some minor food related items in the car park, the area was generally very good with regard to litter - just small amount on the tide line e.g. rope. All aspects of the area surveyed were in very good order e.g. litter bins, recycle facility, life-belts, visitor information notices etc.”

Louth County Council Chief Executive, Joan Martin welcomed the results of the IBAL Summer Litter Survey report.

“This excellent result for Clogherhead Beach, now in the highest range ‘Clean to European Norms’ is an example of what can be achieved with the combined efforts of local community groups, Louth County Council cleansing teams and the general public,” she said. “We appeal to everyone visiting the beach area to dispose of litter responsibility, and help keep Louth’s coastline clean.”

This is the first time since IBAL commenced its coastal surveys in 2017 that no area was deemed a litter blackspot.

Disposable vapes were revealed as an emerging form of litter, encountered in 1 in 7 of all visits, making them significantly more common on our beaches than on our streets.