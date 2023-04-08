Cllr McGinity’s bid to make M1 toll-free for HGVs wins support at Meath Co Council

Meath County Council has voted in support of a Labour councillor’s motion for toll-free travel for HGV traffic on the M1, in a bid to tackle chronic local traffic congestion.

At the March meeting of Meath County Council, Cllr Elaine McGinty (Lab) said there was need for urgent action on the issue with tolls set to rise at the end of June.

The Labour councillor’s motion calls on the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD to engage with the toll companies on making the M1 toll-free for HGVs.

Cllr McGinty said: “Toll prices are due to increase by up to 9% across the country, followed by the restoration of excise duty with an increase of 8 cent for petrol and 6 cent for diesel and there are carbon tax increases due in May.

“That is three separate increases on the way for motorists which will inevitably need to an increase in toll avoidance which is an issue that is already choking our towns and villages with traffic.”

The Labour councillor added: “We know that the tax-payer has paid out millions of euro in traffic guarantee payments to private toll companies over the past three years, due to lower levels of traffic on our motorways during lockdown.

“Some private toll companies have recorded millions of euros in after-tax profits in the past year.

“In addition, the government has paid an additional €12.5m since January to defer the toll charges increases until the end of June.

“That’s a lot of public money being used to prop up this sector’s profits. I am sure other sectors of the economy would love these terms.”

Cllr McGinty explained: “My motion is about fairness, about social and environmental corporate responsibility.

“Workers, hauliers and businesses are really struggling with their transport costs. This proposed toll increase will add €8 million to the operating costs of hauliers, in the second half of 2023 alone. It will heap additional costs on workers and families who have little or no alternatives.

“In my own area, the M1 toll, was meant to reduce traffic from our towns and villages in East Meath. Instead, we have over 100,000 vehicles using the village of Julianstown to avoid the expensive toll.”

The Labour councillor said: “The idea of bypassing a town was meant to translate into less wear and tear on our regional roads and for county councils, a reduction in their repair and maintenance costs.

“The opposite has happened in East Meath as a result of this toll and it now costing the council significant sums to repair and maintain the surrounding roads.

“This is not a transport solution for East Meath, but a heavy price both environmentally and economically on the area.”

She concluded: “What I am proposing is a short-term solution. Removing the toll for HGVs would immediately help to tackle chronic traffic congestion in our towns and villages, improve air quality, require less road maintenance from the council and it would make the roads considerably safer.”