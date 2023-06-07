Cleanse mind with Nisha Luthra’s theatrical healing workshop

Nisha in full flow in one of her healing workshops.

Poet Nisha Luthra is a theatre director, actor, and playwright from Chandigarh in India, and in June, she will hold a special theatre workshop in Drogheda.

Nisha has been a literary agent for local poet, Emer Davis since 2020 and was responsible for publishing two of her books in India in 2021.

Nisha comes to Ireland in June to launch Emer’s new book Optics in Dublin and Drogheda. Whilst she is here she will facilitate a theatre workshop on Monday 26th June at 2pm in the Droichead Arts Centre covering: breathing, movement, mirroring, Kriya yoga, breaking writer’s block and mindfulness.

Nisha Luthra is a celebrated poet, actor, playwright, theatre and film director. She is the Founder and Director of The Narrators Performing Arts Society, in India. Her latest film Brinda has won multiple national and international awards.

Participants can book to attend this workshop with Droichead Arts Centre. For more information visit https://www.droichead.com/show-detail/?id=873646752