Classy Cilles minors bag more major silverware

The St Colmcille's team line out ahead of their successful Division 1 Minor Championship decider against Donaghmore/Ashbourne.

ST COLMCILLE’S 2-12

DONAGHMORE/ASH 1-8

THE Delany Cup returned to its ancestral home on the east coast following a 12-month absence after St Colmcille’s picked up their second MFC title in three years in an exciting contest at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

The Cille’s, making their fourth successive final appearance, were powered by a host of All-Ireland medallists and were fully deserving of this latest success. They grew in stature the longer proceedings progressed and looked likely winners from a long way out.

Christian Finlay, Oisin O Murchu, Shaun Leonard, Luke Conlon and Daniel Ehichoya all played crucial roles and there were also fine contributions from the likes of Oisin Brennan, Evan Breen, Aaron Grant and first half sub Tadhg Duff.

Donaghmore/Ashbourne relied heavily on Paul Wilson, Sean Tyrrell and Zach Thornton, and while they enjoyed a fair share of possession, especially in the opening half, they didn’t always make the best use of it and were far too easily dispossessed when they took the ball into contact.

The Ashbourne boys recovered from the concession of an early goal to lead by three points at one stage, but it was Cille’s - somewhat flattered - who led 1-6 to 1-5 at half-time. Donaghmore/Ashbourne’s challenge evaporated in the second half, with two of their three points coming courtesy of placed balls.

Tyrrell opened the scoring in the first minute and the Ashbourne boys then squandered a great goal chance when Michael O’Sullivan mis-hit an effort wide from close range.

Cille’s failed to find the target on a number of occasions before they were boosted by a goal from Christian Finlay who got on the end of a delivery from Shaun Leonard to knock the ball to the net on six minutes.

Zak Thornton responded with a pointed free before O Murchu and Finlay hit successive scores to leave Cille’s leading 1-2 to 0-2.

A three-minute purple patch during which they hit a goal and three points put Donaghmore/Ashbourne firmly back in contention. Sean Tyrrell started the scoring sequence by slapping the ball to the net after Cael Sullivan created the opening on 14 minutes. Paul Wilson pointed from the kick-out and Thornton then added scores from a free and play.

Donaghmore/Ashbourne came close to a second goal, but Cille’s keeper David O’Brien did well to keep out an effort from Sullivan.

Those scores forced Cille’s to shift Shaun Leonard from attack out around midfield and that improved matters greatly as they shot four unanswered points before half-time.

Four different players - O Murchu, Ehichoya, Finlay and Aaron Grant - accounted for those scores to leave the east Meath side ahead by the minimum at half-time.

Leonard doubled the lead within two minutes of the restart and Cille’s took a firm grip on proceedings when Aaron Grant got between a defender and the keeper to direct an Ehichoya delivery to the net on 36 minutes.

Keeper Alex Ward then denied Ehichoya with a smart save, but Cille’s continued to dominate and led 2-9 to 1-7 at the second water break. Thornton narrowed the gap on 48 minutes, but Donaghmore/Ashbourne didn’t score again after that and Finlay accounted for two points and O Murchu another as Cille’s were afforded the luxury of emptying their bench in the closing stages.

ST COLMCILLE’S: David O’Brien; Cathal Monaghan, Oisin Brennan, Cian O’Connell; Luke Conlon, Eoin Gillick, Adrian Kavanagh; Evan Breen, Shaun Leonard 0-1; Conor Clifford, Christian Finlay 1-4 (1f), Charlie Bacon; Aaron Grant 1-1, Oisin O Murchu 0-3 (1f) Daniel Ehichoya 0-2. Subs: Tadhg Duff 0-1 for Clifford (24), Conor Murphy for Ehichoya (53), Tiarnan Rowley for Grant (59), Rory Kelly for Bacon (60).

DONAGHMORE/ASH: Alex Ward; Daniel Martyn, Thomas Cooney, Milo Connolly; Oisin Daly, Aidan Mackey, Dominion Agbaha; Alex Purcell, Evan O’Kane; Sean Tyrrell 1-1, Paul Wilson 0-1, Eoin Kelly; Michael O’Sullivan 0-2f, Cael Sullivan, Zach Thornton 0-4 (2f). Subs: Matthew Scanlon for Martyn (39), Josh Lancaster for Purcell (43), Dylan Smyth for Kelly (55).

REF: Stephen Dawson (Carnaross)