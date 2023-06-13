City status dismissal is ‘two fingers to people of Drogheda”

Housing Minister Darragh said ‘it is not being considered at the moment’.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says Drogheda's city status is not being considered at the moment.

The quest for Drogheda’s City Status has been dealt a severe blow, with the Government accused of giving “two fingers” to the town by dismissing the idea out of hand.

Louth Labour TD Ged Nash has slammed Fianna Fail Minister Darragh O’Brien for pouring cold water on Drogheda’s city ambitions after the housing minister said ‘it is not being considered at the moment’.

“This short-sighted government has effectively given two fingers to all the people working hard on our town’s quest for city status and we won’t take this lying down,” said Deputy Nash. “I recently tabled a parliamentary question to the Minister for Local Government, asking him to lay out a legislative path for Drogheda to become a city.

“I was stunned by the dismissive tone of the response from the Minister, who said in the very first line of his reply that city status for Drogheda is simply “not being considered” and there are “no plans” to legislate for city status or deliver a local authority for Drogheda”.

The Louth TD said his reply is another in a long line of kicks in the teeth Fianna Fail governments have delivered to Drogheda.

"I would not have been surprised if the Minister tried to kick the can down the road on Drogheda’s city status ambitions but I was taken aback that he would publicly dismiss the idea, out of hand,” he added.

“Drogheda’s City Status Group and the people of Drogheda have worked hard on putting the case for city status and for this government to arrogantly dismiss the notion without proper consideration is insulting.”

In the last census, Drogheda was once again revealed as Ireland’s largest town and many believe city status is crucial to its future development.

Deputy Nash says it cannot be just dismissed with a wave of the Minister’s hand.

“One of the poorer excuses the Minister has for his refusal to create a Drogheda City Council is that the town straddles two counties but this is exactly why we need our own local authority. Drogheda needs autonomy over its own development instead of constantly finding itself falling between the two administrative stools of Louth and Meath County Councils,” adds Deputy Nash. “City status, along with a new City Council for Drogheda will allow what is now a city in all but name, to grow in a more sustainable and structured way”.