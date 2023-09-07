Cillian O’Connor to add a little magic to opening of Bettystown Lidl store

New East Meath store opening its doors on Thursday September 14th at 8am

The new store has created 30 new jobs in Bettystown, which forms part of the Lidl’s overall commitment of 700 new roles in Ireland this year.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 finalist and Meath’s young magician, Cillian O'Connor will be making magic as he officially opens the Bettystown store. As part of the opening, Lidl will provide complimentary vouchers to the first ten customers in line on the morning, alongside offering huge savings on middle aisle favourites. The Bettystown store team also look forward to welcoming representatives from East Coast Family Resource Centre on the morning of the opening to accept a donation of €1,000 in Lidl vouchers.

Having first opened in the county in 2004 in Trim, Lidl Ireland has become a pillar of the Meath community and currently employs more than 110 people in the county across its stores in Ashbourne, Clonee, Trim, Dunshaughlin and Navan. Not only will this new Lidl store bring significant local investment and new jobs to the local community, in addition, it will bring more fundraising for local Ladies Gaelic Football clubs, schools and charity groups in the area.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, with the retailer’s pioneering concept design incorporating LED lighting and an energy efficient heating system provided by 100% green energy. The community of Bettystown can enjoy a more modern shopping experience with a spacious layout featuring high ceilings, wide aisles and increased natural light with glass fronted glazing.

“We are so excited to open our doors to the Bettystown community on Thursday, 14th September. We have been working hard behind the scenes to get the store up and running so customers can shop our great range of high-quality affordable products,” said Store Manager, Clara Cassidy. “We are looking forward to being part of the local community of Bettystown. We hope you can join us next week as we celebrate our official opening.”

Earlier this year, Lidl Ireland announced a total of €74m was invested in the Meath agri-food industry in 2022. Lidl’s key Meath suppliers include a longstanding and fruitful partnership with Meade Farm with whom the retailer has also partnered with to develop ‘The Lidl Farm’.