Checkmate for Drogheda if outdoor chess table suggestion gets the thumbs up

An outdoor chess board similar to this could be included as part of the Westgate vision plan in Narrow West Street.

Budding Beth Harmons or Gary Kasparovs (depending on your age!) could have a chance to show off their chess skills in public, if one Drogheda councillor has her way!

Cllr Joanna Byrne has asked council officials to follow in the footsteps of their colleagues in Cork, where a public chess table and pieces has been placed at Pope’s Quay in the city centre.

"I wonder whether this could be considered as part of the Westgate Vision, as it has proved very successful in Cork,” explained Cllr Byrne.

"The idea is the chess table is secured to the ground, and the chess pieces can be kept in a local business, and people can hand in a deposit and sign them in and out.”

The pieces are damage and water proof and Cllr Byrne feels this would add to the public realm, and encourage people to use the outdoor spaces more.

Olivia McCormack, Senior Executive Officer Placemaking and Physical Development Louth County Council, liked the suggestion and said she would liaise with her counterpart in Cork to find out more details.