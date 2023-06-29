Census shows 22% of residents in Co Louth were born outside the state

Commenting on the results of Census 2022, Dr Tracy Clegg, Statistician in the Census Division, said the figures provide a wealth of information on population changes in our counties, towns and cities since April 2016.

"It provides detailed data on the distribution of the population across our towns and cities and their age profiles, the place of birth of the usual residents of each county, and details of population movements into, within, and out of each county since 2016,” she commented.

“Looking at Louth, we can see that Drogheda was the largest town, with a population of 44,135 in April 2022.”

Age Profile of Towns in Co Louth.

Of those towns with a population of at least 500 people in April 2022, Tullyallen was the youngest with an average age of 32.5 years. The oldest was Castlebellingham-Kilsaran, with an average age of 41.5 years. Nationally, the average age was 38.8 years.

Place of Birth

In April 2022, 64% of Louth’s usual residents (89,424 people) were born in the county. A further 14% (19,280) were born elsewhere in the State. The remaining 22% (30,145) were born outside the State, which was up from 19.2% in 2016. Nationally, 20% of the usually resident population in April 2022 was born outside of the State.

On the move

Of the people who were resident in Louth, 6,264 had moved in the year prior to Census 2022. Most of these (4,500 or 72%) moved elsewhere within the county. Nationally, 265,098 usual residents moved in the year to April 2022. Of these, 71% moved to a new home in the same county.

In Louth, 28% of households that moved owned their new home with a loan or mortgage while 11% owned it without a loan or mortgage. Nationally, 23% moved to a new home which they owned with a loan or mortgage, while 11% moved to a new home which they owned without a loan or mortgage.

Of the households in Louth that moved to a new home in the year prior to the census, 22% moved to a detached house, compared with 23% nationally. Just 21% of Louth household movers moved to a flat or apartment, compared to 34% who did so nationally.