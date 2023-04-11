Céad Míle Fáilte to Ukrainian vistors for Seachtain na Gaeilge

Seachtain na Gaeilge 2023 was another roaring success for Scoil Aonghusa this year which culminated with 6th class students participating in the Drogheda St. Patrick’s Day parade with the Droichead Arts Centre, which took home the first prize for the most creative entry in the parade.

Over the course of the fortnight (March 1st – 17th) the school children and the wider school community were treated to a wide variety of activities and entertainment which included drama, traditional music sessions, art and poetry competitions, storytelling, table quizzes and even the leprechauns had a party!!

The entire school came together to put on a performance in the Barbican Centre where local and visiting Parisian dignitaries were treated to a celebration of Irish culture.

The children’s art work was on display in the St Laurence’s Shopping Centre where the children’s creations certainly added a bright and attractive welcome to the main entrance.

Pupils got to visit some of the local schools where they sang and played their instruments for the pupils and staff of St. Brigid’s & St. Patrick’s National school. Members of the Ukrainian community were welcomed to the school and were entertained by the talented school children and were taught simple Irish songs and phrases and enjoyed a cupán táe agus chat!

Scoil Aonghusa continually promote the Irish language and culture throughout the year with their Seisiún Ceoil, coffee mornings, Irish language walking groups and now through their adult Irish language classes (€75) which will commence on Wednesday April 19th at 6pm. These fun and informal lessons are open to all. To register for the classes or for more information please email oifig.scoilaonghusa@gmail.com or phone 041-9832531