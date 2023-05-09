Call to turn Drogheda red and white to create Louth buzz ahead of Leinster final

30 April 2023; Louth manager Mickey Harte with supporters after their side's victory in the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi Final match between Louth and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Following the success of the Louth senior men's football team in reaching the Leinster final, there are calls for Louth County Council, the local business community in Drogheda, and the public to deck the town out in red and white!

Cllr James Byrne is hoping that county and civic pride will kick in and the town will be festooned in county colours, to help the lads win the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship for the first time since 1957.

“With the Leinster final fast approaching, we need to show our support to Mickey Harte's men. It is Louth's second appearance in a Leinster final in over 50 years and regardless of what happens Sunday week in Croke Park, Louth will remain in the All-Ireland Championship until the middle of June at least,” says Cllr Byrne.

“With the town bedecked in the red and white it will generate a buzz around Drogheda and will be nothing less than this great team deserves”.

LoveDrogheda BIDs are on board, and will start to erect suitable bunting in the coming days.

"We are currently getting bunting priced and it would be wonderful to see the town in a sea of Red & White with everyone getting behind the team for the All Ireland series,” says LoveDrogheda CEO Trevor Connolly. “It gives such a lift to the town and county. There is a renewed sense of optimism, pride and passion in the county” .

The topic was once again raised at the May meeting of Drogheda’s county councillors and it was agreed that as much an effort as possible be paid to turn the town red and white, not just for the final, but for the three other matches that could also count in Louth’s favour.