Call for action as Drogheda town centre becoming a ‘no-go zone’ – ‘It’s getting out of hand’

Louth councillor Pio Smith is seeking a meeting with gardaí and for a smart bench to be moved or removed from West Street

There have been calls to remove the Smart Bench in West Street to try and curb anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

There have been calls at this month’s Drogheda meeting of Louth County Council to make efforts to reclaim West Street for all the community, moving or removing the council’s Smart Bench which is said to attract undesirable elements, and to make the streets safe for use by all.

“In regards to the perceived level of anti social behaviour that's going on in Drogheda Town Centre, a significant numbers of people have said to me that they just don't go into the town centre or across the main streets, and we’re not talking late at night, they mean from 4pm onwards,” said Cllr Pio Smith.

"I still think that Smart Bench in front of Tesco should be removed or moved to a different location, because in my opinion, I've seen too much antisocial behaviour in and around it.”

He said the level of violence in the town centre is increasing and something needs to be urgently done to get it under control.

“Last week there was a fistfight in the town centre between two or three different people, in the middle of the day, it was crazy, you’d have to ask what was going on?” said Cllr Smith.

“We need to have an emergency meeting with the gardai about it as it is getting out of hand, and the town centre is getting a very bad reputation”.

Council officials said this issue had already been raised at a previous Joint Policing Committee meeting, and the answer may lie in facilities like the Smart Bench being managed properly and not taken away.

"It would be a pity to have to remove this facility, as it is useful to a lot of people,” said Housing Executive Paddy Donnelly. “We have one in (Market Square) Dundalk, and there doesn’t seem to be any problems with it there, so perhaps it needs to go to a different location, or be managed properly.”