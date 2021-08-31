Byrne-ing desire evident in squad

Sisters Kate Byrne left) and Orla Byrne (centre) celebrate with teammate Niamh Gallogly following Meath's victory over Cork in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park. Photos: Sportsfile

THE club is the heartbeat of the community and without the club there would be no county team.

Well, Duleek-Bellewstown trio Monica McGuirk and Kate and Orla Byrne have been fulsome in their praise of their club ahead of the biggest day in their sporting lives, this Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC Final against five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

The support has been absolutely fantastic from the club, according to keeper Monica McGuirk.

“We really have a close-knit community within the club and throughout all the years, even at a younger age, they have always tried to progress and develop us as much as they possibly could.

“All three of us played with the club at underage and at minor level and they have been so supportive of us throughout our playing days.

“There has never been a problem when we can’t make training because of our training with Meath teams, there are never any issues and they are always touching base with us to see how we are getting on.

“Even on game day it is great to see your teammates and coaches at the games supporting you too. It is a great club to be involved in and the three of us here are representing Meath for Duleek/Bellewstown.”

A big event like Sunday’s final has a really positive effect on the whole community in these Covid days, according to Kate Byrne.

“You can really see it when you go up to the juvenile training. There is always a serious buzz about the place when the under-8s, under-10s, under-12s are there. We were just there last week and it was great to see the girls enjoying the buzz that is around the community.

“We were there to do a few drills with the kids and get a few pictures with them. It meant so much to them and to the parents.

“It’s only then when you step back and see how big events like the Meath Ladies getting to an All-Ireland final, how much of an effect it has on the community. We can see that through the support we are getting.

“Everyone is so delighted for us and even when we see someone in the street they are wishing us well, so it definitely is a massive support for us. It is a big GAA area and we are all so proud of our roots.”

The Byrne girls are among a number of sets of sisters in the Meath squad and they hail from Ardcath where their family, especially dad Seamus, is steeped in the GAA with the local St Vincent’s club. It was there where the girls’ love for the GAA was first nurtured and excitement is building in the GAA-mad community as Sunday’s showdown gets closer.

“Ardcath has always been very supportive of myself and Kate as well and everyone involved in St Vincent’s have been great,” said Orla, who will likely cover every blade of grass on the Croke Park pitch on Sunday.

“We began playing football with St Vincent’s and that is where we were introduced to Gaelic football because we went to school in Ardcath.

“Many of the mentors who coached us when we were young are still so proud of us and they’re delighted for us.

“I was speaking to Gerard Tuite and Pat Hand and they were involved with us when we were playing football for under-10s and 12s.

“Everyone in Ardcath is buzzing for us as well and they have always shown a great excitement and pride in us.”

Both Byrne sisters are primary teachers, Orla in Realt na Mara Girls School in Donacarney, while Kate teaches in St Mary’s Parish Primary, Bryanstown, Drogheda.

“Being teachers we have been lucky to have been off for the last couple of months,” continued Orla.

“We are back to school this week, so there is a lot of preparation going on for that and also for the match, so it’s very busy now.

“Usually during the year it is pretty full-on between teaching and training, and throw in a bit of farming into the mix as well - there’s a lot going on. Kate is a great woman during the calving season!”

Kate has only played a bit part so far in the campaign, but her display when introduced in that memorable semi-final win over Cork has given the management plenty of food for thought ahead of Sunday.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to show what I’m able to do and what my strengths are,” Kate said.

“I was delighted to get the chance and the opportunity, and thankfully things worked out well for me and the team on the day.

“I’m hoping now to push on and get some game time in the All-Ireland final.”

And ahead of the final Meath are determined not to let the weight of expectation get to them, while Monica McGuirk feels there is very little pressure in this their first ever senior final.

“Winning is always our main focus and obviously because it is an All-Ireland final we will have even more focus on winning.

“We are not going up there to just fulfill the fixture or just enjoy the day because it is an All-Ireland final. We want to be the best in the country and the only way we can do that is by beating the best in the country who are Dublin right now.

“The team have belief that if we can perform to our full potential then we will be there or thereabouts at the final whistle.”