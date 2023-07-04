Bus Éireann proud to announce sponsorship of Drogheda Pride

Festivities taking place from July 19th - 23rd

The full schedule of Drogheda Pride events will be announced at the launch this Thursday July 6th.

Bus Éireann is proud to once again sponsor Drogheda Pride, with festivities taking place from July 19th to 23rd.

Organiser Peter James Nugent says this is once again a show of confidence and pride in Drogheda.

"We are delighted to see local businesses sponsor local Pride,” he commented, “We welcome Bus Eireann sponsorship again this year”.

Full details of Drogheda Pride events will be announced following the official launch in McHugh’s this Thursday July 6th, with all welcome to attend.

“On behalf of Bus Éireann employees in Drogheda, we want to wish all of our customers and all of those celebrating a very happy Drogheda Pride 2023,” said Brian Nolan, Bus Éireann Service Delivery Manager, North East.

“Bus Éireann is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace where all are treated equally and all differences are welcomed and embraced. This year the company invested in a series of LGBTQ+ educational workshops for employees as well as launching internal diversity and inclusion champions”.