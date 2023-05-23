Budding Louth filmmakers wanted for inaugural Jump Cut Festival at Droichead Arts Centre

The Young Producers Programme has announced details of the inaugural Jump Cut Film Festival, a platform dedicated to showcasing the exceptional talent of young filmmakers from Drogheda and East Meath.

Set to take place at the Droichead Arts Centre, the film festival will celebrate the creativity and vision of emerging filmmakers, offering them a unique opportunity to exhibit their work to a wide audience.

Submissions are now open for short films of up to six minutes in length, providing young filmmakers with a chance to display their skills and perspectives.

The festival organisers are thrilled to announce a prize for the best film, acknowledging the outstanding achievements of one exceptional filmmaker.

The Jump Cut Film Festival screening is scheduled on Saturday, June 10th, at 6pm at the Droichead Arts Centre.

As part of Cruinniu na nÓg, this event promises an unforgettable evening celebrating the vibrancy and talent of young filmmakers in the region. To submit an entry, please check out the rules, terms and conditions at droichead.com The deadline for submission of films is 1 June.

The Young Producers Programme is a Droichead Arts Centre initiative, funded by the Arts Council.

Additional funding for Cruinniu na nÓg, a day of free creativity for young people is from Creative Ireland.

This event is a collaboration between Meath and Louth County Councils for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg, produced by Droichead Arts Centre.