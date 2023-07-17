Buckets and spades at the ready for 20th Sandcastle competition

Bettystown Beach on Saturday July 29

The Meath Coast Sand Festival is proud to announce the highly anticipated 20th Annual Sandcastle and Sculpture Competition, taking place on Saturday July 29. This beloved community event, founded in 2003 by the late Dick O'Reilly, continues to captivate the hearts of locals and visitors alike, showcasing the hidden gem that the Meath Coast beaches truly are.

Organised by a dedicated group of volunteers, the Sandcastle & Sculpture Competition has become a cherished tradition, embodying the spirit of fun, imagination, and community unity. Families, schools, businesses, and neighbours are all invited to join in the festivities and put their creativity to the test. With repeat participants from neighbouring counties and even international visitors, the event has become a beacon of tradition and legendary appeal. With no experience necessary, everyone is encouraged to participate and experience the joy of building sandcastles and sculptures on beautiful Bettystown Beach.

The contest will kick off with the sculpture category at 10am, followed by the Sandcastle category at 2pm. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their originality and creativity, using only sand, driftwood, shells, seaweed, rocks, and stones found on the beach on the day of the contest. No permanent forms shall be included, allowing for a true test of ingenuity and resourcefulness.

Underage participants are welcome and can receive instructions, but no outside aides are allowed to ensure fairness to all children. A panel of esteemed judges will evaluate the entries based on three criteria: originality/creativity, attention to detail, and artistic impression. Judging will commence at 3pm, with the final assessments wrapping up at 4pm. The much-anticipated awards and prizes ceremony will follow promptly at 4.30pm, recognizing outstanding achievements in various categories.

Thanks to the generosity and support of our sponsors, including The Cottages Ireland, Gilnas Cottage Inn, Meath Co Co, Local Fisheries Board, Bettystown Credit Union, Workspace Drogheda, and local Councilor Tom Behan, participants will have the chance to win fantastic prizes. From cash rewards to vouchers, the prize pool includes categories for Senior Sculpture, Junior Sculpture, and Sandcastle, catering to participants of all ages.