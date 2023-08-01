Bubbly Louth girl (6) dreaming of starting school after finally securing specialist appointment for club foot

Local Cllr Declan Power is delighted he could help Casey Kerrigan (6) to see a specialist about her complex club foot. Pictured here with her beloved dog Lucy!

Little Casey Kerrigan has had a complex club foot since the day she born, and even though she is now six, hasn’t been able to attend school as she can’t wear shoes.

However, thanks to the intervention of a local councillor, she is now being seen by specialists and he mum Natasha Cluskey is hopeful her daughter can soon attend St Brigid’s NS, like her pals.

"I’m delighted to say that I have been able to help young Casey and her mum, as it's been three years since her last appointment, which is an absolute disgrace when it comes to children with orthopedic injuries. She was just forgotten about.,” explains Cllr Declan Power.

“Recently her mam with the help of her good friend reached out to me to see could anything be done to get Casey back on the priority list. It's only a start, but a couple of calls and we've got Casey an appointment tomorrow in Cappagh hospital with a consultant and another on September 7th”.

Casey is a delightful little girl, who lives with her family in Liscorrie, loves her Barbie dolls, colouring and even cycling her bike with stabilizers, but despite wearing leg braces and having numerous operations, she still hasn’t got the correct shoes, and can’t attend primary school.

“She's a feisty young one and has had to adapt in the way she walks and plays, often in great pain. She can't wear shoes and her mother jokes that she's gone through a million pairs of socks,” adds Declan. “Our health care system is a shambles. When we see billions of euro being spent on the children's hospital and we see children like Casey in dire need of surgery you can't help but be angry as hell”.

Club foot (also called talipes) is where a baby is born with a foot or feet that turn in and under.

Complex clubfoot is a type of a non-standard type of deformity that occurs relatively often as compared to atypical clubfoot.

Her mam Natasha, who has five other young children too, says she is grateful for the care Casey has received in Temple Street over the years, but it simply hasn’t been enough.

"Things were going well for a while, but then the appointments stopped and we didn’t hear anything for three years,” she says. “It has been very stressful and Casey can’t understand why she hasn’t started school like her friends, but we are really hoping a new leg brace and wheelchair can make a big difference and she can start this year.”