Broad welcome for long-awaited action on future of High Crosses

Conservation badly needed by Office of Public Works

Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr Michelle Hall welcomes the response and reassurance to her letter from Minister for State Patrick O’Donovan about the conservation of the Monasterboice High Crosses. Cllr Hall had written to the Minister last September, whose portfolio includes the Office of Public Works, but only received a formal reply on April 11th.

Cllr Hall was concerned about the conservation of the internationally significant monastic crosses and has received some reassurance from the Minister that they have not been subjected to too much wear and tear in recent years and that OPW staff regularly carry out inspections of the site.

“In 2009, the Monasterboice County Louth Conservation Study, commissioned by the OPW and Louth County Council examined conservation options for the Monasterboice High Crosses as it was at severe risk of vandalism and erosion. It is reassuring that in 2019, the same stone conservator examined Muirdeach’s Cross and found it to be in a very stable condition. The Tall Cross will be examined very soon,” she explained.

“However, I am concerned about the effect that global warming will have on the crosses. We are now experiencing high volumes of rain more frequently and who knows how that may affect stability and erosion on the crosses. It is also open to vandalism as we saw recently on the Hill of Tara”.

She says she is looking forward to engaging closely with OPW staff that have been instructed by Minister O’Donovan to contact Cllr Hall.

"The public toilets have now been reopened by Louth County Council and I would hope that this will be an all year-round amenity, not just for the summer season,” she added. “I will continue to liaise with the heritage officer, locals and other stakeholders to ensure that we maximise the potential for tourism to Monasterboice and the greater Drogheda area, but in a sustainable manner that is conducive for human and natural environments.”

Deputy Mayor of Drogheda Kevin Callan also raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Louth County Council.

Independent Councillor Callan put forward a motion at the April meeting for action to be taken to protect the High Crosses. Louth County Council have responded that they will now enter into communications with the Office of Public Works to begin the process.

Speaking at the council meeting, Cllr Callan said that he was asking the Council to start communications with the Office of Public Works to see if protective covers could be installed on site to have a Perspex cover shield the crosses from rain.

“The crosses are internationally renowned and are the finest examples of Celtic high crosses in Ireland. The British Museum created plaster full scale moulds of the crosses in 1903 and these are currently in the Victoria and Albert Museum. The copies show the substantial amount of erosion from rain water in even 120 years".

"I am asking the council to start discussions to see will the OPW implement a covering over the two main crosses that will allow them to stay on site. As this is an operational graveyard, any such measures would have to be sympathetic to the graveyard but if we do not act, the structures will continue to lose detail. The Office of Public Works are responsible for the structures as they are national monuments and are over 100 years old".

Louth County Council have confirmed that it will enter into discussions with the Office of Public Works on the matter.