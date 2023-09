Manager of Drogheda College Philip Sheridan, apprentice Sarah O'Connell (one of only three women at the moment) and staff member Ann Marie Briscoe.

The newly opened Electrical Apprenticeship Centre of Excellence in Drogheda College is buzzing as Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science & Justice Simon Harris unveils the plaque, however, the state of the art facility has been a hive of activity for weeks, as the first batch of electrician apprentices are well into their 22- week training programme.