Public urged to support funding during Children’s Hospice Week May 15th to 21st.

Laura Lynn Children's Hospice Ambassador, rugby player Garry Ringrose, pictured with Natalia and her family Paul, Kellly and Charlotte. Photo: Paul Sherwood Photographer — © Paul Sherwood

During this National Childhood Hospices week, Alison Comyn talks to Drogheda couple Kelly Byrne and Paul O’Neill, and Natalia (11), who as a family use the services of the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.