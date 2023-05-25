Brand new route and time for popular annual Boyne 5k race

The annual Boyne 5k road race, hosted by local club Boyne AC, takes place on Friday June 16th, with a new date, a new time and a brand new route. Delighted to have title sponsor Sean Kilroy Fitness on board for 2023, the race committee is busy planning an action packed event, and encourage all to sign up and take part.

The race is held in memory of two late stalwarts of Boyne AC, Harry Mallon and Willie Connor. Harry passed away in 2015 and is still dearly missed by all who knew him.

A constant presence in Meadow View field at the juvenile training sessions, he was a dab hand at organizing the parking, and not bad at digging out a long jump pit too! The inaugural Harry Mallon 4 mile road race back in 2016 saw the beginning of a successful annual local run, with large numbers of participants, young and old, of all abilities, that has now become the Boyne 5k.

The late Willie Connor is a name familiar to many in Drogheda, another popular local man who sadly passed away in 2017. Wille was a founding member of Boyne AC and served as honorary president for many years. Always glad to help out with the club in his latter years, the older members of Boyne AC have many a fond memory of the ever smiling, strong but quiet personality that was Willie Connor.

Starting at 8pm, the race now begins in the grounds of St Oliver’s National School on the Ballymakenny Road, from here it will proceed out towards Townrath ( The Commons), where it will turn at the halfway mark, making its way back to the school and the finish line. With chip timing provided by myrunresults, the new fast and flat route is guaranteed to give a super quick time to both experienced and beginner runners, and with plenty of post-race refreshments on offer, the evening itself is promised to be a huge success. Entry is available at www.myrunresults.com, or on the day at St Olivers National School . All details are available on the Boyne 5k Facebook page or on Boyne ACs own Facebook page.