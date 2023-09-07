Boyne Greenway plan linking Drogheda and Mornington is rejected

The planned Greenway would have been 6km long, running from the Viaduct, along the River Boyne to Mornington.

Hopes have been dashed for the proposed new section of the Boyne Greenway between Drogheda and Mornington with the news that planning permission has been rejected by An Bord Pleanala..

The Greenway would have seen the development of a pedestrian walkway and cycleway to link the centre of Drogheda in Co. Louth to the Maiden Tower in Mornington in Co. Meath.

However An Bord Pleanála has stated in their report that the proposed new section of the Boyne Greenway would be "contrary to proper planning and the sustainable development" of the impacted area.

It states that Meath County Council has not demonstrated beyond reasonable scientific doubt that the proposed walkway and cycleway would not adversely affect the integrity of a number of special areas of conservation.

There were particular fears about damage to dunes in the area.

Cllr Paddy Meade says the rejection of the plans comes as a big shock to elements of the community and to the elements that were objecting, it comes as a positive.

“For Meath County Council, it sends us back to the drawing board as to where and how next to plan this Greenway,” says Cllr Meade. “The eventual plan is for a Greenway running the whole way from Navan via Slane, Donore, Brú na Boinne, Drogheda and out to Bettystown, which will then hopefully link up to Laytown and connecting into Dublin, which has serious potential for tourism into the area, as well, as an amenity to the locals.”

The report cites heavily EU law habitats directives, and he says if this is to get passed, a decision will have to be made how close the Greenway can go to the river.

As for the other proposal, which will run from Oldbridge to Slane, the route of that is to be decided later on this year,” he adds. “Though perhaps there will be learnings from this decision, which may also impact upon that section”.