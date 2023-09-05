Boost for Louth nursing students as DCU degree places offered to DIFE graduates

Minister of state for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD has announced the signing of an historic Memorandum of Association (MOA) between Dublin City University (DCU) and Drogheda Institute of Further Education (DIFE) for Nursing Studies.

This was the first detail to emerge following on from the recent Memorandum of Understanding between LMETB and DCU. The MOA will ringfence 12 college places across DCU Nursing Studies Programmes specifically for students who graduate from DIFE’s pre–University Nursing Studies class of 2023/2024

The announcement is in line with government policy of facilitating progression pathways between Further and Higher Education. The partnership also responds to the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science policy development on a unified tertiary sector introduced by Minister Simon Harris earlier this year. Minister Harris identified the introduction of this policy as a “gamechanger” and a “momentous day for third level education in Ireland.”

The partnership was developed in response to the recommendations of the Geiran report, which set out an ambition to Create a bridge to a Better Future for Drogheda. The need for a Higher Education presence and clear and transparent pathways to third level for the people of Drogheda is a key recommendation of this report.

Chief Executive of the LMETB, Martin G. O’Brien said “LMETB looks forward to developing significant linkages between DCU and DIFE, which will further develop and enhance the excellent working relationships already established. This MOU will facilitate LMETB and DCU to work in partnership, toward the enhancement of tertiary provisions for the Drogheda and surrounding catchment area. The importance of providing pathways for FET Learners which enhance and further develop ease of access and opportunities for Learners to transition to HEI DCU provisions, is a significant development and is in keeping with the ambition of LMETB and the Department of Justice commissioned Geiran report.

President of Dublin City University, Prof Daire Keogh said: “DCU is deeply committed to the development of a unified system of Tertiary Education to maximise learner opportunity and regional prosperity. Towards this end, and in response to the recommendations of the Geiran Report, I am delighted to sign this agreement with DIFE, and I look forward to a flourishing partnership which will enrich our region.”

In concluding remarks David Mc Donnell Principal Drogheda Institute drew attention to the difference that this Memorandum would make to the lives of students on the ground in Drogheda. “Historically Further Education and Training (FET) Nursing graduates were forced into a random selection process for limited college places or to apply through UCAS to study Nursing abroad. Todays signed agreement has given 12 FET Nursing graduates from the Drogheda hinterland the opportunity to study, work and live at home with consequential benefits to themselves, their families and wider society. The MOA is the first of many planned agreements between DCU and DIFE in a partnership that is destined to thrive and prosper”